Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Announces Earnings Results

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.43)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

Shares of RGL traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 108.20 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 255.50 ($3.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.09. The stock has a market cap of £174.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

