Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Expands By 1,000.0%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Down 6.5 %

FALC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.60.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

