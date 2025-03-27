William Hames Buys 28,530 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames acquired 28,530 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$148,356.00 ($93,305.66).

William Hames also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, William Hames purchased 9,930 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$51,636.00 ($32,475.47).

Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cedar Woods Properties Increases Dividend

About Cedar Woods Properties

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a boost from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Cedar Woods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.