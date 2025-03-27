William Hames Buys 28,530 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames acquired 28,530 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$148,356.00 ($93,305.66).
William Hames also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, William Hames purchased 9,930 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$51,636.00 ($32,475.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.
Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.
