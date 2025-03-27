Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

IVCA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

