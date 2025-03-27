Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 453.2% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

