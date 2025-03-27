The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2,696.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,529,000 after buying an additional 195,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,266,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,879 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,545,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,725,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,745.02. This trade represents a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.8 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.