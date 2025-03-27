Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Update

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned 3.64% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sprott Nickel Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,035. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.34. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.