Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Purchases A$40,690.97 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Richards acquired 112,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,690.97 ($25,591.81).

Apiam Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

Apiam Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. Apiam Animal Health’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.