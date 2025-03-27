American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 2.9% increase from American Conservative Values ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
American Conservative Values ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. American Conservative Values ETF has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98.
About American Conservative Values ETF
