Q1 Earnings Estimate for PVH Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

PVH Stock Up 0.1 %

PVH opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.