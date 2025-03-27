TrueMark Investments LLC Buys 6,123 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after purchasing an additional 447,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,581,000 after buying an additional 298,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,273,000 after acquiring an additional 531,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,827,000 after acquiring an additional 322,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,237,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,487,000 after acquiring an additional 199,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

