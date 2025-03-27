Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,704 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $353,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

LYV opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.