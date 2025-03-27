Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 203,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,350. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $903.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Adam Singolda acquired 60,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zvi Limon bought 168,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,032.19. The trade was a 5.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taboola.com by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 257,009 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412,042 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1,218.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

