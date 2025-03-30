Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,457. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

