Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $7,761,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 86,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,918. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

