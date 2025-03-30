Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $65,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of STK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

