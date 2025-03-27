Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23.95 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.95 ($0.31) per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 178.2% increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Chesnara Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 276.08 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.07 million, a PE ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 0.44.
About Chesnara
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
