Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23.95 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.95 ($0.31) per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 178.2% increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 276.08 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.07 million, a PE ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 0.44.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

