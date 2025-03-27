Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share on Sunday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a 1,423.5% increase from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ECOR opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.78) on Thursday. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £185.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ecora Resources from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

Featured Stories

