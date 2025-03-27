Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vossloh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
About Vossloh
