Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

