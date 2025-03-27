Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 32,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 867,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,243,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,071,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,404,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after buying an additional 847,264 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

