Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 1.5 %

Vext Science stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. Vext Science has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.