CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

CalciMedica Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $2.10 on Thursday. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.