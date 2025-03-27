Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Town Centre Securities had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.60%.

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.83) on Thursday. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £59.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.52), for a total value of £35,400 ($45,577.44). 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

