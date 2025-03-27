Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $5.66 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 347,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 199,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,612,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,142. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

