Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

