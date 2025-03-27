Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

