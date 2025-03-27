CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11.50 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 64.1% increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $7.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

LON CTPE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 466 ($6.00). 58,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,824. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 415 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.42 ($6.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £334.08 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.48.

About CT Private Equity Trust

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

