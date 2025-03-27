CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11.50 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 64.1% increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $7.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
LON CTPE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 466 ($6.00). 58,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,824. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 415 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.42 ($6.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £334.08 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.48.
About CT Private Equity Trust
