Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 112,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

