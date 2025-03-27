Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 3.2% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CP opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

