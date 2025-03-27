AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

