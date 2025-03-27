First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 22,442 shares.The stock last traded at $104.81 and had previously closed at $104.44.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

