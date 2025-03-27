USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 26579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $514.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $186,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,319.50. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

