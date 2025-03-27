FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 9.0% increase from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.