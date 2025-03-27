FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 9.0% increase from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance
RDVI opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF
