Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 3,833,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,844,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.