QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4003 per share. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

