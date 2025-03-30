Promising Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Intuitive Surgical, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies within the healthcare sector that produce and market pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and related healthcare products or services. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, research breakthroughs, and shifts in public health trends, making them a unique segment of the overall stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $820.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $844.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $836.82.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 14,780,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $682.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,981. The company has a market capitalization of $471.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. 12,390,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG traded down $16.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.84. 1,966,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,760,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,268. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

