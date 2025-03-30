Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 108,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,480. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

