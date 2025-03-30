Energy Stocks To Consider – March 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Vertiv, and Chevron are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that operate in the production, distribution, and refinement of energy sources, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks often exhibit cyclical behavior, as their performance is closely tied to changes in commodity prices, geopolitical tensions, and government regulations influencing the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.42. 102,430,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,089,807. The firm has a market cap of $895.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.69. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.51. 17,223,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,937,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $806.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,713. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a market cap of $510.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 8,878,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. 3,434,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $292.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Stories