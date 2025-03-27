Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$20,040.00.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total value of C$16,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE KEL opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.