Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $148,680.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,201.28. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66.

TRUP opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -164.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after buying an additional 142,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 661,559 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

