Frank Patrick D’eramo Buys 26,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$201,372.26.

Martinrea International Stock Down 2.3 %

MRE opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$572.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

Featured Stories

