iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,254,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,709,935 shares.The stock last traded at $100.61 and had previously closed at $100.60.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 904,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,718,000 after acquiring an additional 221,283 shares during the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

