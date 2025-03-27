Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.
NYSE:JEF traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,056. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.69%.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
