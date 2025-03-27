Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE:JEF traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,056. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

