Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in March

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

KVAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,812. Keen Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Keen Vision Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

