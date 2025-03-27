LM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,014 Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD)

LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

