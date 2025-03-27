Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $970.65 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $967.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

