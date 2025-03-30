Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Indoor Harvest shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 285,000 shares.

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

