O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $38,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,828.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,990.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

