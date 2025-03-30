Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MBNKP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.63. 397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

