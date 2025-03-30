Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.27. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 10,817 shares.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Yamaha Motor

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.